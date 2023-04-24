Workers At 43 Eateries Found Not Wearing Masks Or Spit Guards, SFA Issues Written Warnings

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Wearing Masks Still Required When Handling Food, Says SFA

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has taken action against 43 food establishment licensees for not wearing masks or spit guards while preparing food.

This comes after it inspected 451 food establishments, including restaurants, food stalls in hawker centres, and food fairs.

Handlers at licensed food establishments have to wear masks.

SFA issue written warnings to 43 food establishment licensees

In a media release on Monday (24 Apr), SFA said it inspected 451 food establishments between 29 Mar and 14 Apr.

SFA had previously conducted operations between 26 Sep and 30 Sep last year.

Premises with lots of public feedback were their inspection targets, it said.

Most food handlers were in compliance with no issues, but SFA found 43 flouting the rules.

The licensees were given written warnings.

However, SFA said they would take “stiffer enforcement action” if licensees that were given warnings continued to defy the requirements.

Wearing masks is still required for food handlers

Singapore lifted mask restrictions in February this year.

SFA noted that it is still a requirement for all food handlers to wear masks or other physical barriers since Apr 2020, when the ‘Circuit Breaker’ hit Singapore.

This is because food can be contaminated through coughing and sneezing — i.e. substances expelled from mouth or nose — during food preparation.

If members of the public spot food handlers not wearing a mask or spit guard, they can make a report using this online feedback form to SFA.

SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details.

Those who flout the rules can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, and/or may be liable to have their licence suspended or cancelled.

“SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant licensees if we have obtained sufficient evidence.”

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency on Facebook.