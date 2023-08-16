American Rock Band Weezer To Hold Singapore Concert In October, Tickets Available From 18 Aug

Weezer Announces Singapore Concert At The Star Theatre On 11 Oct

American Indie Rock outfit Weezer will be making their Singapore comeback later this year, with a concert at The Star Theatre at 8pm on 11 Oct.

This will be the band’s only show in Asia as part of their ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour.

Tickets for the show range between S$98 and S$188, excluding booking fees. They will be available from 10am on Friday (18 Aug) via Sistic.

Only stop in Asia for the ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ tour

Concert promoters LAMC Productions announced the show via a Facebook post on Wednesday (16 August).

According to the post, Weezer will be holding their Singapore concert at The Star Theatre at 8pm on 11 Oct.

The show comes as part of the band’s ‘Indie Rock Roadtrip’ summer tour. Notably, this will be Weezer’s only stop in Asia for this round of performances.

Tickets for Weezer Singapore concert start at S$98

Ticket sales for the show will commence at 10am on Friday (18 Aug) via the Sistic Website or its hotline at +65 6348 5555.

According to The Straits Times (ST), prices range between S$98 and S$188, excluding booking fees.

The last time Weezer had a concert in Singapore was in 2016. It was their first time here, and they performed at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

This means that the upcoming performance would be the group’s first time back on the Little Red Dot in seven years.

Indie Rock band known for hits such as ‘Say It Ain’t So’ & more

The Californian band has been a mainstay in the world of Indie Rock and Pop-Punk since its inception in 1992.

Since 2001, Weezer’s lineup has remained the same, comprising singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist-keyboardist Brian Bell, and bassist Scott Shriner.

They are best known for hits such as ‘Say It Ain’t So’, ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Island in the Sun’, ‘Beverly Hills’, and more.

Over the years, they have accumulated a slew of accolades and awards. Among them was a Grammy for the best music video in 2009 for their song ‘Pork and Beans’.

Weezer’s upcoming Singapore concert adds to a series of shows in the city state by international acts. Just last week, Morrissey, best known for fronting The Smiths, announced a show in Singapore happening in November.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weezer on Facebook.