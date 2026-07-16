Jamus Lim asks S’poreans to ‘show us what you make time for’ for WP’s National Day video

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim asks Singaporeans what they make time for

Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim has invited Singaporeans to submit short video clips showing what they “make time for” as part of the party’s National Day social media video.

Asking Singaporeans to share clips for National Day

In a TikTok video posted by @thehammertok on 15 July, Mr Lim highlighted how people often say they have “no time”.

“No time. We hear it all the time, No time for movies? No time for singing? No time for… football?” he said.

@thehammertok Show us what you MakeTimeFor! Send us a 10-15 second clip via our Google Form at tinyurl.com/WPVideo2026 Some examples include: – Hanging out with your Teochew grandparents – A mukbang of your comfort hawker meal (because you’re hungry enough) – Hiking with your pet in Maju Forest – A REAL neighbourhood hidden gem – Your favourite arts & culture spot in SG! The techy stuff: – Aspect Ratio: 9:16 (vertical) (1080 x 1920 pixels) – Format: MPEG-4/.mov (default phone format) – Resolution: If shooting on phone, ensure it is set to capture in HD – Please ensure that all filters (e.g. beautifying, wide angle) are OFF Submissions will be reviewed, selected and incorporated into our social media video, to be released on National Day itself! ❤️‍🔥 We look forward to seeing your submissions 🤩🫶 #wpsg #MakeTimeFor #singapore #sg61 ♬ original sound – The Workers’ Party 🔨 – The Workers’ Party 🔨

However, he added that if we were “honest with ourselves”, we would find time for the things that truly mattered.

“If we really want to make the time, we will find the time,” he explained.

Mr Lim then invited Singaporeans to share what they make time for in a 10 to 15 second video clip.

Those who do may get a chance to be featured in WP’s National Day video.

Clips submission via Google form

The post also shared several ideas for inspiration. These included spending time with Teochew grandparents, filming a mukbang of a favourite hawker meal, and hiking with a pet in Maju Forest.

Other suggestions were showcasing a neighbourhood hidden gem, or highlighting a favourite arts and culture spot in Singapore.

Participants can submit their videos via a Google form.

WP also asked contributors to record videos in a vertical 9:16 aspect ratio at 1080 x 1920 resolution and to save them in MPEG-4 or .mov format.

Filters such as beautifying and wide angle should also be turned off.

The party will incorporate selected submissions into its social media video, which it will release on National Day. Submissions close on 26 July.

Netizens amused by Workers’ Party TikTok post

The TikTok video has garnered over a hundred comments, with one netizen impressed by its creativity.

A TikTok user also found the post amusing and said: “Shots fired.”

Meanwhile, one commenter shared jokingly that they make time for their weekly treat of char kway teow with extra cockles.

Another netizen pointed out that time management may be an issue if “someone said no time for this and that”.

Also read: Jamus Lim says S’pore parents need less education stress, not more baby bonuses to have more kids

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @thehammertok on TikTok.