Hunter in South Korea allegedly mistakes colleague for wild boar, kills him with gun

Hunter in South Korea kills colleague after mistaking him for wild boar

A hunter in his 40s allegedly shot and killed a colleague in Gyeonggi province in South Korea.

According to Yeoncheon Police, the man claimed he mistook his colleague for a wild boar as it was dark at the time.

The fatal incident took place at about 11pm on Sunday (6 Oct).

The victim was struck by a bullet in the head, leaving him in a state of cardiac arrest.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deceased hunter was part of 3-man team dispatched to cull wild boar

The two hunters were part of a three-man team tasked with culling boars.

They were dispatched after receiving reports of wild boar sightings in the region, reports the Korea Herald.

The victim, who was also in his 40s, was in charge of installing a thermal imaging camera to detect boars while the other two were carrying shotguns.

Charged with involuntary manslaughter due to professional negligence

The man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter due to professional negligence.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 8-Year-Old Florida Boy Accidentally Shoots & Kills Baby, Police Arrest His Father

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kaspars Grinvalds on Canva and ViktorCap on Canva. For illustration purposes only.