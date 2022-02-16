Wild Boars Captured & Euthanised After Scavenging Food Waste In HDB Estates

Sometimes, we might haphazardly dispose of our trash bags near the rubbish bins at our housing estate.

But little do we know that this small habit can harm the wildlife living in our neighbourhoods.

On 14 Feb, Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) posted a video of a wild boar scavenging through black garbage bags along Petir Road at Bukit Panjang.

Unfortunately, such cases have occurred in Choa Chu Kang before, with ACRES officers resorting to euthanising the boars after receiving complaints on residents’ safety concerns.

ACRES has since urged town councils, including Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council, to implement better waste management practices in estates.

Videos show wild boars scavenging through food waste from bins

According to ACRES’ Facebook post, a wild boar was scavenging food waste around the ground level of several blocks along Petir Road.

ACRES also notes that the wild boars have grown accustomed to the food waste that was not wildlife proof.

Complains lead to ACRES euthanising wild boars

Following the sighting in Bukit Panjang, ACRES recounts 2 similar sightings in Choa Chu Kang.

In the aftermath of the sightings in Choa Chu Kang, authorities proceeded to euthanise the animals. This was due to complaints and concerns of safety levied by residents and the town council.

ACRES hopes to prevent such episodes by pushing for better waste management practices in estates. This will help reduce the chances of waste disposal areas attracting nearby wildlife.

ACRES also prompts residents in these neighbourhoods always to follow proper wildlife etiquette when encountering a wild animal to prevent potential conflict situations.

Take out the trash responsibly

It is upsetting to hear of animals being euthanised after complaints surfaced. But it is even more so when such cases can be easily prevented.

The onus is on us as humans and residents to dispose of our waste responsibly.

The next time you take out the trash, remember always to do it carefully so that it won’t have a ripple effect on the surrounding wildlife.

