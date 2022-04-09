Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years After Slapping Chris Rock

Oftentimes, we only regret the decisions we make when it’s too late. Hollywood actor Will Smith had a stark reminder of that when the world came down on him for his outburst at this year’s Oscars.

Following this, and his eventual resignation from the Academy, the Motion Picture Academy has slapped the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor with a 10-year ban from attending any of their events.

This applies to the Oscars, academy events and programmes, in person or virtually, as reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Will Smith banned from all events hosted by the Academy

According to IndieWire, the board of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences convened on 8 Apr to discuss disciplinary actions against Will Smith.

After the conclusion of the meeting, a letter from Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson shared details behind their verdict.

The letter stated that the pair apologised for their inadequate response to the situation during the telecast.

Additionally, they revealed that the board has accepted Smith’s resignation and will now ban the actor from attending any of the Academy’s events for 10 years from 8 Apr.

In a parting statement, they thanked everyone in attendance for their poise and grace during the telecast. In addition, they expressed their deep gratitude to Chris Rock for maintaining his composure.

The letter did not mention anything about stripping Smith of the Oscar he won on the same night.

After the statement went live, Smith reportedly told CNN that he “accept(s) and respect(s) the Academy’s decision”.

Hope Will Smith does not stop acting

Hopefully, Will Smith will take this decision seriously and reflect on his actions in the next 10 years.

Although his reduced presence will be felt in the major Hollywood events, we hope that he does not stop his craft in this coming decade.

