Will Smith Resigns From Motion Picture Academy On 1 Apr

In life, every action we take has a consequence. Even if it doesn’t directly affect us, someone will feel the ramifications of it.

Will Smith had a painful reminder of that when he announced that he will be resigning from the Motion Picture Academy on Friday (1 Apr).

Source

Following his outburst at the recent Oscars, he explained that his actions have betrayed the trust of the Academy.

Additionally, he announced that he will accept any further consequences dished by the board of the Academy.

Will Smith resigns after slapping incident halts celebrations

According to The Straits Times (ST), Will Smith apologised again for his recent gimmick at the Oscars, where he slapped fellow actor Chris Rock on stage.

He stated that his action has “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work”.

He thus announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Smith will also “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate”.

Punishment will take weeks & follow an official process

Days after the incident, ST also reported that the Academy will be taking appropriate action.

In a letter sent to Academy members, the leadership body reportedly signalled their outrage over the incident. They also condemned Will Smith’s actions and will determine an appropriate action at a later date.

This is due to take place at the next board meeting and will follow an official process that may take a few weeks.

Hope new standards are set in the wake of Will Smith’s resignation

Will Smith’s incident has polarised the community at large with both sides offering strong arguments in support of their cause.

That being said, violent conduct is not something anyone can condone, even if it’s in the name of justice.

We hope that the punishment sets a new standard for actors and other prominent figures to follow.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Film Updates on Twitter.