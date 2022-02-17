Shopee Singapore Has Winnie The Pooh Plushies Dressed As Tigers

With Chinese New Year behind us, we will officially set foot into the Year of the Tiger. Even if you have a fair share of tiger-themed merchandise for that extra huat, we found some new plush toys that could make the year even more special.

Disney has launched Winnie the Pooh ‘Year of the Tiger’ merchandise with the entire cast dressed as tigers. Each plushie carries a smol and chonky Tigger pillow, lovingly cradled in the middle.

Here’s a sneak peek of this one big happy family for fans who adore the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Winnie the Pooh cosplays as a tiger

Although you may have had your fill of Year of the Tiger merchandise, we think there’s probably still space to make room for these lovelies.

According to GirlStyle Taiwan, this Winnie the Pooh plushie comes in 2 sizes: large & small. The large version is around 33.5 cm high and 25.5 cm wide, a great size for cuddlers seeking happiness and comfort from this heartwarming bear.

The plushies are also posing in a gifting state as though they are receiving or giving the mini-Tigger as a gift like you would an ang bao during Chinese New Year.

Hundred Acre Wood characters as smol plushies

Our friends from the Hundred Acre Wood won’t be left behind because they’re also dressed in a similar yellow tiger costume. These versions can easily fit on the palm of your hand as it measures only 15 cm high and 10 cm wide.

The ‘Year of the Tiger’ is obviously Tigger’s year, so he is especially clad in a white tiger costume to stand out from the crowd. The big and smol Tiggers combined will make you go aww.

Thanks to this much smaller version, Eeyore fans can take his plushie anywhere and give him the friendship he has always longed for.

Unlike his real-life comparison, Roo is often pictured out of his mum’s pouch and going on adventures. But we think he won’t mind staying in your bag if you want to take him on a short trip.

Winnie the Pooh plushies on Shopee Singapore

The Winnie the Pooh collection is now available in official Disney stores.

Lucky for us, you can get it shipped from China through Shopee Singapore from $73.90 to $91.99.

You can check them out here.

Lovin’ the tiger suit

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous versions of Winnie the Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood—but it’s the first time we’ve seen all of them in a tiger suit.

Kudos to Disney for this creative merchandise that commemorates a special time for many folks worldwide.

Here’s to hoping we get to see Winnie the Pooh playing dress-up in future releases.

Featured image adapted from Shopee Singapore and GirlStyle Taiwan.