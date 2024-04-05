Woman warns hikers to beware after monkey bites her, snatches her bag at Chestnut Nature Park

Woman bitten by monkey at Chestnut Nature Park had to get a tetanus shot

A woman who was hiking at Chestnut Nature Park has warned fellow hikers to beware of monkeys at the location.

That’s because she said she was bitten by a monkey there, leaving a large mark on her arm.

Her bag was also snatched by the animal.

Woman shares experience of being bitten by monkey

The negative experience was shared in a post by a netizen named Amy Hoang Taiht in the Singapore Hikers Facebook group on Wednesday (3 April).

She said she was attacked by monkeys while walking in Chestnut Nature Park, which is beside Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and accessible from Chestnut Avenue.

Thus, she warned other hikers to “be careful”.

After being advised to get a tetanus shot, she replied that that was exactly what she did.

Woman bitten by monkey as she took out a water bottle

Amy, who is a 32-year-old beautician, subsequently told Shin Min Daily News that the incident happened at about 1pm on Wednesday.

She was about to go home, having been at the park since 10am, and was walking down a flight of stairs.

As she wanted a sip, she took out a bottle of water from a plastic bag she was holding in her right hand.

The moment she did that, a monkey rushed out from the trees and bit her right arm.

Amy turned back to see the animal staring at her and baring its fangs — a frightening sight, she said.

She also saw three smaller monkeys behind it, but doesn’t know if they were its children.

She was in a lot of pain and scared, but there was nobody around.

Thankfully, she managed to escape the monkey by repeatedly waving her arm.

Woman gets tetanus shot

Amy immediately went to a nearby clinic for medical attention, where the doctor gave her a tetanus shot.

She was also given medicine and ointment and told to keep the wound clean.

The wound still hurts, she said, but at least it doesn’t affect her daily life much.

She’s afraid to go there again

However, Amy is now afraid of going to Chestnut Nature Park again.

She told Shin Min that she doesn’t know why she was attacked as she didn’t provoke the monkey or take photos.

“Perhaps it was looking for food for its children,” she suggested, grateful that it didn’t bite her face or any children.

Avoid carrying plastic bags in parks & nature reserves

In an advisory, the National Parks Board (NParks) said monkeys have been conditioned to recognise plastic bags as food sources.

That means they may instinctively grab these items when they see them.

Thus, members of the public should carry backpacks instead of plastic bags in parks and nature reserves.

When encountering a monkey outdoors, they should remain calm and quiet, avoid eye contact and refrain from sudden movements, according to NParks.

They should also back away slowly instead of turning and running.

