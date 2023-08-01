S’pore Woman Who’s Family’s Sole Breadwinner Dies Of Cancer, They Need Donations For Medical Bills

Family Of Woman Who Passed From Lung Cancer Needs Donations For Outstanding Debts

A 47-year-old woman who had been battling lung cancer for nearly 15 months has passed away.

The deceased, who is unnamed, was the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes her 74-year-old grandmother.

Her brother is reportedly unable to hold a consistent job as he has to undergo dialysis treatment thrice a week.

Hoping to help the family settle their outstanding debts, local social initiative group Project Awareness is appealing to raise funds.

Project Awareness posted the appeal on their Facebook page on Sunday (30 July).

They stated that the deceased had passed away from lung cancer. During the 15 months of treatment, the family had racked up substantial medical treatment fees.

They now also face upcoming rent payments and other household expenses, which weigh heavily on their minds.

The deceased, 47, was the sole breadwinner of her family, which comprises her brother and 74-year-old mother.

Her 53-year-old brother is reportedly partially blind. Moreover, he has to undergo dialysis treatment thrice a week.

Therefore, he can only work odd jobs and is unable to earn a steady income.

Initial funds to cover wake & funeral

Project Awareness attended the woman’s wake on Sunday (30 July).

Apart from sharing her family’s predicament, they added that they would need initial funds to cover the wake and funeral.

In addition, Project Awareness encouraged those who wish to assist to contact them for more information.

As the family needs time to grieve and attend to personal matters, they currently do not welcome visitors.

MS News has reached out to Project Awareness for more information. We’ll update the article once they get back.

Netizens sympathetic, flood comments in hopes of helping

After the post was published, sympathetic netizens flooded the comments section, asking to get in touch with Project Awareness.

One individual offered to sponsor the funeral, receiving praise from others.

If you’d like to chip in too, you may try to reach out to Project Awareness via their Facebook page here.

If the family is indeed in such a tight spot, we’re sure even the smallest bit of kindness will go a long way. Hopefully, the online appeal will garner the help they need to tide through this difficult period.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the family. May the deceased rest in peace.

