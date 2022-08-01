Cause Of Death Of Woman Found In Pasir Ris River Uncertain, No Foul Play Indicated

Cause Of Death Of Malaysian Woman Found In Pasir Ris River Uncertain

Earlier this year, a tragedy involving a Malaysian woman rocked the nation.

22-year-old Khoo Yee Joo was working as a Chinese tutor in Singapore when she went missing for three days. Her body was found floating in Sungei Api Api at Pasir Ris on 18 Jan.

Recently, a State Coroner released a verdict after an inquiry into her death, describing the cause of her demise as uncertain.

No external injuries were visible, and he has ruled out foul play as well.

Cause of death of Malaysian woman ‘cannot be conclusively excluded’

The Straits Times (ST) reports that on Monday (1 Aug), State Coroner Adam Nakhoda recorded an open verdict during an inquiry into Ms Khoo’s death.

“Circumstances would suggest suicidal ideation,” Mr Nakhoda said.

But in this case, other reasons for her death cannot be conclusively excluded.

The coroner also noted that the autopsy report did not find any external injuries on Ms Khoo. Authorities had found her body among the mangrove forests.

In addition, Investigation Officer Ling Junxian said there was no indication of any foul play that might have led to her death.

Witnesses spotted her in Pasir Ris Park

According to Sergeant Ling, police received an alert about the discovery of Ms Khoo’s body at around 7.20pm on 18 Jan.

A few witnesses, including a mangrove surveyor, managed to spot Ms Khoo in the area before her disappearance on 16 Jan.

On the same day that she went missing, a witness said Ms Khoo had asked about the depth of Sungei Api Api.

She then told the witness that she was unsure if they would meet again in the future, Sergeant Ling said. This witness is believed to be the last person to have seen Ms Khoo alive.

Footage from security cameras in the vicinity showed Ms Khoo making her way to Pasir Ris Park alone at 6.45pm on 16 Jan. She was in the same outfit she was wearing when her body was found.

Sergeant Ling said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) also reported that the cause of death was uncertain.

After graduating from university, Ms Khoo moved to Singapore from Kedah and began working as an assistant Chinese tutor. She lived with her aunt in Toa Payoh.

A friend and relative had said that Ms Khoo had been suffering from depression throughout her time in Singapore.

She was also reportedly stressed at work and had suicidal thoughts.

Thoughts and prayers with Ms Khoo’s family

It can be terribly difficult and painful to lose a loved one so suddenly and be left with so few answers.

We can only imagine the pain Ms Khoo’s family and friends must be struggling with right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out to Samaritans of Singapore via their hotline at 1800-221-4444.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Sin Chew Daily.