49-year-old woman dies in elephant attack at Thailand national park, some areas closed for safety

Tourist killed following wild elephant attack on park trail in Thailand

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei, Thailand, has temporarily closed all tourist areas and campsites following a fatal wild elephant encounter that claimed the life of a tourist.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Ms Jeeranun from Chachoengsao Province, was attacked on a trail leading to a waterfall, according to Khaosod English.

The incident occurred at 9.47am on Wednesday (11 Dec).

Pattaya Mail reported that the elephant charged at Ms Jeeranun twice, resulting in her tragic death.

First recorded incident of elephant attack in area

Authorities confirmed that this was the first recorded instance of an elephant injuring a tourist in Phu Kradueng National Park.

If elephant activity is detected nearby, the trails may be temporarily closed to visitors.

However, until this incident, there had never been a fatal elephant-related event in the area.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, and an internal committee has been established to determine the facts.

Park closes some areas for safety

On Thursday (12 Dec), Phu Kradueng National Park announced the temporary closure of all tourist areas and campsites for safety reasons.

The park reported that the wild elephant involved is still roaming the trails leading to various tourist sites.

As the elephant is likely in musth — a period of heightened hormonal activity — it may pose a danger to anyone who encounters it.

The closure is effective from today (13 Dec), and will remain in place until the situation stabilises.

Visitors with existing accommodation bookings can apply for a refund.

Featured image adapted from Pattaya Mail and ukrityasuwan on Canva, for illustration purposes only.