Elderly man in Thailand gets trampled to death by elephant he hit with motorcycle

Elderly man in Thailand gets trampled to death by elephant

On Friday (13 Sept), a 71-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant after he accidentally hit it with his motorcycle in Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand.

According to Khaosod, the man was navigating a curve on the road when he ran into the wild elephant, causing his motorcycle to fall over.

The enraged elephant retaliated by trampling the man, leading to his death.

Man was able to communicate with responders

Paitoon Inthabut, Chief of Salak Phra Wildlife Sanctuary, was informed by villagers that an elephant had attacked a local man, leaving him seriously injured.

Inthabut then ordered the Village Security Guards and Tha Kradan Hospital officers to investigate the incident.

They found an overturned motorcycle in the middle of the road, while the elderly man lay seriously injured in a drainage ditch on the side of the road.

Despite his injuries, he was still able to sit up and communicate with the responding officers.

Elderly man trampled by elephant dies on the way to hospital

The officers took the man to Tha Kradan Hospital, but he succumbed to his severe injuries on the way there.

The man was later identified as 71-year-old Mr Somkhwan, a resident of a neighbouring district. Internal bleeding was cited as the cause of death.

His family did not suspect foul play, so the authorities had released the body for religious ceremonies.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod