Elephant in M’sia zoo snatches & crushes visitor’s phone with its trunk

Elephant in Malaysia zoo snatches & crushes visitor’s phone with its trunk

In April, an elephant at Melaka Zoo in Malaysia snatched a visitor’s phone and crushed it on the ground with its trunk.

The phone broke with a loud crack, making the group of visitors cry out before the animal dropped it unceremoniously.

The video, shared by @ainsebbie on TikTok last week, has since amassed 205,700 views.

Zookeepers retrieve broken phone

In a follow-up video, a staff member retrieved the phone from the elephant’s enclosure.

He handed it to his coworker, who then gave it to the owner, giving viewers a glimpse of the torn-apart phone.

The phone owner’s companion, who posted the video, said that although there was a zookeeper present, the incident happened too quickly.

“When I got the phone back, it was already broken apart and had no signs of ‘life’, so I had to buy a new one,” the owner said, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Netizens suggest using elephant glue to fix phone

Some netizens speculated that the elephant could have been hungry, which was why it snatched the phone.

Others joked that the elephant might be an introvert who didn’t want its picture taken.

One commenter humorously suggested that since an elephant broke the phone, the owner should use gam gajah or elephant super glue to put it back together.

Featured image adapted from @ainsebbie on TikTok