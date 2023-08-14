Woman In China Does Her Business Using Store’s Display Toilet, Owner Left Mortified

Woman in China Takes A Dump In Display Toilet Of Store While Ignoring CCTV

Everyone has seen the display toilets in places like IKEA, but we doubt anyone has utilised them. A woman in China broke new ground by, unfortunately, using a display toilet.

An online video shows the woman pulling down her pants and going about her business — whether it was small or big business, we’re not sure.

She ignored the distressed shop owner, who yelled at her through the filming CCTV cameras.

Mortified netizens expressed their disgust online at the footage.

Dreadful dump in a display toilet

The video was uploaded by White Deer Videos (白鹿视频) on Douyin on Saturday (12 Aug).

An auntie in a bright green shirt is seen wandering by the closed shutters of a bathroom store in Shanxi, China.

What nefarious act does she have in mind? Burglary? Vandalism? Is she going to spray O$P$ on the shutters?

To everyone’s shock, the woman surprised everyone by pulling her pants down and half-squatting on the display toilet, left outside the closed store.

In the video, the storeowner, Ms Hao, said that she was out of town for two days and had closed the shop.

Imagine the shock when her neighbours informed her of the stinky business that had occurred.

Using the CCTV, Ms Hao was shocked to see her sample toilet being used. She used the voice feature on the CCTV in an attempt to stop the woman.

Her pleas fell on deaf ears. The woman continued defecating in the sample toilet, apparently oblivious to the eyes on her through the CCTV.

The footage was mercifully blurred by White Deer Videos.

After evacuating her bowels, the woman pulls her pants back up without using any paper. She then quickly shuts the lid. How kind of her!

The woman then proceeds to slowly hobble away from the scene of the ‘number two’ crime like nothing had just happened.

She didn’t even flush! Now that’s inconsiderate.

Commenters find both revulsion and laughs

Commenters were understandably disgusted by the footage. For some, only an emoji can properly express their revulsion.

One noted that it was “terrifying” that someone could use the toilet with a CCTV filming them.

A comment in the Douyin suggested that perhaps the woman was getting on in age, and might have just confused it with an actual toilet.

If that was a regular bathroom session for her, that just raises even more concerns.

Others saw the humour in a crappy situation. One joked that the auntie was trying the toilet out before deciding whether or not to buy it.

In other unconventional toilet news, a Chinese hotel placed a toilet bowl right next to a bed in an affordable hotel room.

Filthy display toilet dumped (again)

The display toilet was the only casualty of this incident, as Ms Hao stated that she disposed of it when she got back.

She added that she could only just take the bad luck in stride.

Hopefully, she doesn’t put another toilet out for display lest someone takes it for a spin again.

