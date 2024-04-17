M’sian woman misses flight after mistaking 01:15 boarding time on plane ticket for 1.15pm

Woman misses flight as she couldn’t understand 24-hour clock

Passengers are usually advised to check in a few hours before a flight, but it’s hard to gauge when to arrive at the airport when you don’t know what time your flight takes off.

A Malaysian woman recently missed her flight after misreading the boarding time on her Boarding Pass.

The woman and her brother were disappointed when they found out the AirAsia flight had taken off at 1.15am instead of 1.15pm.

Woman misses flight to KL after misreading time

In a Facebook post on Monday (15 April), Malaysian Mohd Hisham Romel shared his sister’s unlucky airport experience.

His sister had arrived at the Sandakan airport at 1.15pm, only to realise that her flight to Kuala Lumpur (KL) had taken off earlier that day at 1.15am.

After checking the AirAsia E-Boarding Pass again, they realised her ticket was in fact written in the 24-hour clock.

“There’s no mention of ‘am’ or ‘pm’ in the boarding pass,” said Hisham. He also noted that not everyone can read the 24-Hour clock.

“I thought my sister was the only one who missed her flight but turns out, many did.”

The mistake led to a loss of over RM500 (S$142), noted Hisham in the post. He said that a one-way ticket to KL would set them back RM1,200 (S$341).

Warns other passengers to check flight times

Hisham shared that his sister also had to postpone her university enrollment due to the blunder.

“All students at the International Islamic University (UIS) have already settled into the dormitories, my sister was forced to extend her vacation,” the post read.

Hisham warned the public to clearly check their departure times on their ticket so as to not repeat his sister’s mistake.

