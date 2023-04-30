Elderly Woman Found Dead In Ang Mo Kio Flat, Could Have Fallen While Bathing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

68-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Ang Mo Kio Flat After Neighbour Detects Foul Smell

As Singapore’s population gets older, it seems that more seniors are living alone.

That leaves them vulnerable as nobody would help or even know if an accident occurs.

Unfortunately, this could’ve been the case when an elderly woman was recently found dead in her flat in Ang Mo Kio.

She is suspected to have fallen in the toilet while bathing.

Deceased lived in Blk 224 Ang Mo Kio

The deceased’s body was uncovered on Saturday (29 Apr) morning at about 10am, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 68-year-old lived in a unit in Block 224 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

She lived alone, according to neighbours.

Deceased was last seen on Thursday

The woman’s next-door neighbour, named only as Joanna, said the last time she saw the deceased was on Thursday (27 Apr).

She was sitting in her living room, as she usually does, said the 49-year-old.

The next day, the woman’s door and windows were tightly closed.

When Joanna passed by at about 12 noon, she detected a “strange smell” but took no action despite being puzzled as it wasn’t very strong.

Neighbour heard sound of running water

That night, when she hadn’t seen the elderly woman all day, the neighbour went to her door to check up on her but nobody responded.

She did hear the sound of running water coming from the kitchen, though, but assumed the woman was bathing and left.

It was only on Saturday that Joanna decided that something was amiss as another neighbour named only as Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin) alerted her.

The 60-year-old man had passed by the elderly woman’s door and smelt a strong stench even though the door and windows were shut.

Police break open door, find flies & rotting smell

Joanna called the police, and officers arrived to break open the door.

As soon as they opened the door, flies flew out, she said, and a rotting odour filled the corridor.

They also found the deceased and took her away.

When Shin Min arrived at the block, they saw the police conducting investigations inside the unit, and a foul smell permeated. the scene.

In response to enquiries, the police confirmed a case of unnatural death.

Woman found dead in toilet of flat, may have fallen while bathing

The elderly woman was found lying on the floor of the toilet, Joanna told Shin Min.

That’s why she’s suspected to have passed away on Thursday, as a result of having fallen while bathing.

As she lived alone, she wouldn’t have been able to seek help from anybody.

Deceased lived alone for 6 years, was quiet & seldom went out

The deceased had actually been living with her aunt in the flat, according to her 72-year-old older brother and 60-year-old female relative who arrived on the scene later.

But the aunt passed away six years ago, and she had been living alone in the flat since, they told the paper.

Neighbours said that she seldom left the house except to buy food. She was also a quiet person who usually went about by herself and didn’t interact with them much.

Nevertheless, many would still show concern over her well-being and invite her to join residents’ activities.

People also suggested helping her by buying food, among other things.

Her female relative said she would bring the deceased for gatherings during festivals like Chinese New Year.

Unfortunately, she passed away alone despite these efforts.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Elderly woman found dead in Tampines flat in same week

Sadly, a similar incident happened less than a week before.

On Tuesday (25 Apr), a 68-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Tampines.

Neighbours had detected a foul smell emanating from the house, while some observed liquid seeping out from under the door.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.