68-Year-Old Woman Living Alone Found Dead In Tampines HDB Flat, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman In Her 60s Found Dead In Tampines HDB Flat

With Singapore’s ageing population, more and more elders live in a house on their own.

In such cases, it can be dangerous for them if something happens and there is no one to assist.

Such was probably the case when a woman in her 60s was recently found dead in a flat in Tampines.

When police officers found her body, the pungent smell had already permeated the surrounding air. Liquid from the corpse was reportedly seeping out from the unit as well.

Woman found dead in Tampines was living alone

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place on a unit on the 12th floor at Block 885A Tampines Street 83. The police arrived at the unit and cordoned off the area in the early hours of Tuesday (25 Apr).

The Chinese daily reported that a corpse was recovered from the unit. The deceased was a woman in her 60s, who was living alone at the time.

A neighbour known only as Mr Zhang, a 23-year-old national serviceman, told Shin Min that the deceased would usually go for walks and looked to be in good health for the past decade.

However, he admitted that he last saw the deceased about a week ago. He said when he passed by the unit at 10pm the night before, he did not detect any strange smells coming from the house.

When he got home, the police were already there, trying to enter the unit forcibly.

Woman would sometimes be gone for extended periods to live with daughter

Another neighbour, who was unnamed, told Shin Min that there was a foul odour emanating from the house. Some observed liquid seeping out from under the door.

While unconfirmed, most residents believe a neighbour called the police when they realised something was amiss.

Apparently, the deceased would sometimes be gone for extended periods. Another neighbour told Shin Min that the deceased used to live in the unit with her daughter.

After her daughter moved away, the deceased often stayed at her place. So, it was not unusual that no one would see her for weeks.

The police confirmed they received a call for assistance on Monday (24 Apr) at 10.42pm.

They found a 68-year-old woman unconscious in the Tampines flat. Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.