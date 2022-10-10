M’sian Woman In Vegetative State After Husband’s Abuse, Cries After Hearing Family Around Her

Malaysian Woman In Vegetative State After Husband’s Abuse

Marriage is a sacred union that joins two people together and displays their commitment to each other forever.

However, things sometimes turn sour and disagreements arise, but that should never be grounds for abuse.

Unfortunately, one Malaysian woman became a victim of domestic violence and was left in a vegetative state after being beaten by her husband last year.

While she is still generally unresponsive, her sister reported that she cries when she hears her family members speak.

Woman was abused by husband last year

In a TikTok video posted on 4 Oct, user @ziahzara_15 shared her sister’s wedding photos comparing how she looked then to her current condition.

In the slideshow, she explained that it has been over a year since her sister was abused by her husband.

While the couple received many blessings from both their families, their happiness did not last.

Their marriage had been “wrecked by lies”, and her sister’s life has gone downhill ever since.

Woman suffers facial injuries, left in vegetative state

The post has since gone viral, garnering over 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the woman, 43-year-old Jahidah, was seriously injured after her husband beat her in May 2021.

She then fell into a coma and was admitted to the hospital.

She suffered extensive injuries, including a fractured jawbone. She also had to have a part of her skull removed.

After the abuse, she was essentially left in a vegetative state.

Cries when she hears her family around her

Both Jahidah and her 10-month-old son are currently living in Sendayan, Malaysia, under the care of her sister Fauziah.

She remains bedridden and is still unable to respond to anyone, said Fauziah.

However, her overall condition has shown some improvements.

For instance, while she can’t speak, Jahidah once shed tears after hearing her family members talk around her.

“I often place my nephew beside her, and my sister sometimes cries,” Fauziah shared. “Maybe she is sad, but is unable to express it.”

Fauziah plans to send Jahidah to a rehabilitation centre in November so that doctors can continue to observe her.

Featured image adapted from @ziahzara_15 on TikTok.