M’sian Woman Told Off For Sitting On Mercedes To Take Video, Car Is Actually Hers

Woman Reveals Herself As Mercedes Owner After Being Scolded For Sitting On It

As the saying goes, we ought not to judge a book by its cover.

Even if we have opinions from our observation of someone, we should keep them to ourselves.

One person in Malaysia may have learned that the hard way when she confronted a stranger recently.

Upon seeing a woman sitting atop a Mercedes taking a video, she decided to tell her off for doing so as it might scratch the car.

To her surprise, the latter then got into the car, proving that she was none other than the owner.

Woman randomly told by stranger not to sit on top of Mercedes

Aina Aqadiah, also known as @ainaqadiah_ on TikTok, had been recording a video of herself sitting on the hood of her Mercedes when a passer-by approached her.

At the time, it was 11.30pm and she was in the city centre of Kuala Lumpur.

Out of the blue, a second woman’s voice was heard, seemingly addressing her in a less-than-friendly tone.

Aina then dropped the phone to her side, presumably to avoid filming the woman directly.

The latter subsequently told her off for sitting on someone else’s Mercedes, saying in Malay, “Miss, please show some common sense. This is someone else’s car, and you could scratch it by sitting like this.”

Caught off guard, Aina then thanked the woman for her ‘advice’.

Stranger walks off after learning woman is Mercedes owner

Embarrassed at being told off in public, Aina grabbed her car key and got inside the vehicle.

Although she did so out of embarrassment, this inadvertently showed that she was the actual owner of the Mercedes.

As she sat inside the car, she spoke to her phone camera in disbelief, “She said this is someone else’s car.”

At the same time, she revealed that the stranger appeared even more mortified than her upon seeing her enter the car.

According to onscreen text, the stranger turned around and walked off right away.

Before ending the video, Aina shook her head at what she just encountered.

In the caption, she also inserted a cheeky little jab at the stranger by thanking her for keeping everyone’s cars safe.

Viewers entertained by video’s plot twist

Aina’s video became viral on TikTok with over 6 million views at the time of writing, with many viewers expressing how entertained they were by the plot twist.

One said that they played the video thrice as they were enthralled by the revelation that the car belonged to the OP, and applauded her for such an achievement.

Another simply said that it was “satisfying” to see the OP enter her car.

Meanwhile, one remarked that situations like this show that we should not judge based on what is outside, but rather on what is within.

On a whole other note, a viewer wondered where the ‘boyfriend’ the OP was referring to was, only to realise she actually meant her car.

While it is unfortunate that such an exchange took place, we certainly hope it gives the passer-by something to reflect on.

