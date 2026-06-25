32-year-old woman arrested for suspected theft of 2 motorcycles in Woodlands & Jurong West

Woman allegedly rode off with motorcycle in Woodlands after finding key in it

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing two motorcycles in separate cases.

The motorcycles were reported missing in Woodlands and Jurong West, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Thursday (25 June).

Motorcycle reported missing from Woodlands Drive 52

SPF said it was alerted to the case at about 6pm on Tuesday (23 June), after a motorcycle parked along Woodlands Drive 52 was reported missing.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect by conducting ground enquiries and viewing images captured by police cameras.

She was arrested on Thursday.

Woman allegedly spotted unattended motorcycle with key in it

The woman had allegedly spotted the motorcycle on Monday (22 June) with its ignition key still inserted in it, according to preliminary investigations.

After starting the unattended vehicle, she then allegedly rode it away.

The motorcycle was subsequently recovered by the police.

Woman also believed to be involved in Jurong West motorcycle theft

The woman is believed to be involved in a separate case involving a motorcycle reported missing from a carpark along Jurong West Street 81.

Police investigations into the second case are ongoing.

The authorities are also investigating the woman for allegedly riding a motorcycle without a valid licence.

The woman will be charged in court on Friday (26 June) with theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

SPF advises motorcyclists to take crime prevention measures

SPF advised motor vehicle owners to protect their motorcycles by parking in well-lit areas and installing an anti-theft alarm system.

They should also cover their motorcycles with canvas, securing both ends, and use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

When the vehicle is left unattended, the ignition key should be removed and the motorcycle locked, SPF said.

Lastly, spare keys or transponders should not be left inside the bike’s storage compartments.

Also Read: 5 men including 19-year-old charged with theft of motorcycle in Woodlands, face jail & fine

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.