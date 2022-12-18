Woman Reportedly Robbed & Killed In Sabah, Young Daughter Found Crying Next To Her

Woman Reportedly Robbed & Killed In Malaysia’s Sabah State, Body Lay In Pool Of Blood In The Street

A grisly incident took place in the Malaysian state of Sabah this week.

A woman was reportedly robbed in the street, with the culprit allegedly taking her life in the process.

Worse still, her young daughter was found crying bitterly next to her mother’s body, which lay in a pool of blood.

Neck of Sabah woman slashed, believed to have been robbed & killed

The incident took place on Thursday (15 Dec) evening in Kampung Titingan, a village in the Tawau district of Sabah, reported Malaysia’s China Press.

According to preliminary investigations by the local police, her neck was slashed.

As her valuables were also missing, they believe the culprit robbed and killed her.

Viral videos show aftermath of incident

The incident came to public attention when a viral video online showed a young girl wailing as she stood next to her mother’s bloodied body lying in the street.

Another video shows a man seemingly in distress approaching the body, which had by then been covered with a sheet.

He’s held back by another person, after which he squats disconsolately next to the body.

Woman & husband were well-liked in village

The victim was identified by Harian Metro as a 33-year-old woman named Bungaraya.

Her eldest sister Sumpin Benjamin, 48, said she and her 36-year-old husband had lived in the village for the last six years.

They were well-liked and had no enemies, she added.

The deceased was also described as a loving and responsible mother.

Husband gave victim gold earrings

On the day of the incident, the victim’s family were at home when they heard neighbours rush towards the vegetable market, saying someone had been killed.

They headed there too, only to discover that the victim was their family member.

They also witnessed the shocking sight of Ms Bungaraya’s one-year-old daughter covered in blood and crying next to her mother’s body.

Husband still traumatised

Another sister of the victim, Rafidah Benjamin, 28, said her husband had given her a pair of gold earrings before the incident.

He’d also warned her not to leave the house after dark, but she went out anyway.

He’s now still traumatised by her death, she added.

She also hoped a suspect will be arrested and punished for the “inhumane act”.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones. Hopefully they’ll get justice for her.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sarawak Viral News on Facebook and Kosmo Online on Facebook.