Woman in Thailand uses hands to scoop water to douse blaze engulfing house, attempts to save daughter trapped inside

Woman uses hands to scoop water in an attempt to douse fire engulfing house

A woman in Thailand was captured using her hands to scoop water in a desperate attempt to douse a blaze destroying her house.

It was later revealed that she was a mother trying to save her daughter who was trapped inside.

Posted on Monday (27 Jan), the 26-second TikTok video by k.pto_shop shows the woman frantically scooping water to fight the massive fire engulfing the house.

According to Thai news media CH7, the incident happened in Klong Sam, Pathum Thani province at around 11pm on Sunday (26 Jan).

Attempts to save her daughter who had been trapped in burning house

The news team who arrived at the scene reportedly found the charred ruins of the house, with valuables burned beyond recognition.

A young woman, one of the victims, shared that she lived with her parents in a rented room at the house.

On the night of the incident, she was about to go to bed when she noticed flames spreading across the roof. Worse still, she was trapped inside because the door to her room was locked from the outside while her mother had gone out for an errand.

Inside the house were a gas cylinder, a motorcycle, and a large pile of old belongings, which easily fueled the fire.

The other rooms, rented by neighbours, were also filled with items, making it even harder to contain the blaze.

Fortunately, her older brother helped break down the door, allowing her to escape.

The person in the video turned out to be the young woman’s mother.

In an interview, the mother said that what mattered most wasn’t the belongings in the house, but her child.

She remarked that she did not know what to do, so she desperately scooped water in an attempt to put out the flames.

After the video was posted, multiple netizens flocked to share sympathy and show support for the woman.

Also read: 3 family members die after being trapped in Johor house fire, only 13-year-old boy survives



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @k.pto_shop on TikTok and CH7.