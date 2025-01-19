3 family members die after being trapped in Johor house fire, only 13-year-old boy survives

3 family members die in Johor house fire, only 13-year-old boy survives

Three family members were found dead after fire ravaged a house in Ulu Tiram, Johor, Malaysia at 2am on Friday (17 Jan).

The deceased included the 63-year-old grandmother Ng Geok Choo, her 30-year-old son Lee Chiw Yong, and 11-year-old adopted granddaughter Chen Si Jing.

Among those who were in the home during the fire, only Mr Lee’s 13-year-old son, Zeng Yurong (transliterated from Mandarin) survived after firefighters broke down the door to the living room.

However, he was seriously burned and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU, China Press reported.

Four family members were trapped inside burning home

A statement from the Johor State Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call about the fire at 2.46am.

Firefighters from the Johor Jaya and Tebrau fire departments arrived at the scene in less than 15 minutes and put out the fire in two hours.

However, 80% of the house was destroyed and only the 13-year-old boy was rescued out of four victims who were trapped inside the home.

Three other victims died with burns all over their bodies, said Senior Operations Commander, Mohd Faiz Ramli, according to a Harian Metro report.

He added, “The victim who was successfully rescued suffered burns to his face and hands and was given initial treatment before being sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital.”

Short circuit believed to have caused fire

According to China Press, the grandmother and granddaughter were found dead in a bedroom, while the father was found in the toilet.

Ms Ng’s eldest, 37-year old Ms Li, shared that her mother lived in the house with her youngest brother and his two children.

When the fire broke out, her mother was crushed by a beam while her brother lost consciousness in the toilet from inhaling too much smoke.

Meanwhile, her nephew was found conscious and begging for help at the door.

She said a power outage preceded the incident, but authorities are still identifying whether a short circuit caused the fire.

The bodies of her mother, brother, and niece are currently being autopsied.

Featured image adapted from China Press