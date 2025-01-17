Deadly Jakarta mall fire claims 6 lives, 14 missing as rescue operations continue

Fire at Glodok Plaza, Jakarta, leaves 6 dead and 14 missing

On 15 Jan, around 9.22pm, a massive fire broke out at Glodok Plaza in West Jakarta, Taman Sari, engulfing multiple floors of the mall.

The fire was not fully extinguished until the morning of 16 Jan, and as of 17 Jan, firefighters are still cooling the site, according to detikNews.

More than 47 fire trucks and 200 personnel were deployed to the scene by Jakarta’s fire and rescue agency.

Thanks to their efforts, nine people were rescued using hydraulic ladders.

However, the death toll has risen to six, with 14 still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, reported CNA.

It remains unclear whether the six fatalities are part of the 14 missing individuals.

Severity of fire in Glodok Plaza, Jakarta

Glodok Plaza, a renowned electronics hub in Jakarta, saw the fire spread across the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors.

According to Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency chief Satriadi Gunawan, the fire took considerable time to suppress due to the vast affected area and the large quantities of burning electronics.

The fire allegedly originated in a discotheque on the 7th floor of Glodok Plaza before quickly spreading to the other floors, trapping several people.

Head of Operations, Syarifuddin, revealed that soundproofing on the walls of the discotheque caused the fire to spread rapidly.

A TikTok video from the scene shows people using their phone flashlights to signal for help.

The nine people who were rescued are “in good condition”, said a senior official from West Jakarta’s fire department, but he added that they were in shock and had difficulty breathing after being rescued.

