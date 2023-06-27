US Woman Shoots Uber Driver After Thinking He Was Kidnapping Her, Charged With Murder

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

US Woman Kills Uber Driver By Shooting Him During Ride To Casino

Assuming that she was being kidnapped, Phobe Copas — a woman in the United States (US) — shot her Uber driver in the head.

The driver, identified as Mr Daniel Piedra Garcia, had recently started working for the ride-hailing company as a second job to make ends meet for his family.

While Ms Copas was initially charged with aggravated assault, the charge was recently upgraded after the 52-year-old driver passed away.

US woman shoots Uber driver during car ride

The New York (NYT) reports that the incident occurred on 16 June, when Mr Piedra picked Ms Copas up in the state of Texas.

She was reportedly heading to the Speaking Rock Casino in El Paso to meet her boyfriend.

During the drive, they passed a sign for Juarez — a nearby Mexican city across the borders.

This made Ms Copas nervous about where Mr Piedra was taking her, fearing he was kidnapping and bringing her to Mexico.

Instead of contacting the police, she allegedly took a revolver from her purse and shot him in the head. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a roadway barrier before slowing to a halt on the highway.

Route was “normal” for that destination

Ms Copas proceeded to take a picture of Mr Piedra, sending it to her boyfriend before calling the police, NYT reports.

The El Paso police department further noted that the route Mr Piedra took was a “normal” one for the Speaking Rock Casino.

In addition, the location she shot him was not near “a bridge, port of entry or, other area with immediate access to travel into Mexico.”

Ms Copas was initially charged with aggravated assault. The charge was later upgraded to murder after Mr Piedra passed away in hospital on 21 June.

Driver was trying to make ends meet

Uber has released a statement on the tragedy, stating that they were “horrified” by Copas’ actions.

“We have been in touch with his family, and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” they said. “We banned the rider as soon as we were made aware of what occurred and have been in contact with police.”

Mr Piedra began driving for Uber recently as a second job to make ends meet for his wife Mrs Ana Piedra and their nephew, Luis Barragan.

Mr Piedra underwent knee surgery in April after a metal rack fell on him while he was working as a diesel mechanic.

The incident reportedly caused him to “lose pay” and he decided to pick up an extra job that would allow him to work while seated.

He started the day of the incident off by making coffee for his wife and asking her to prepare him a burrito as he would be out.

“He left the house happy,” Mrs Piedra said. ” He didn’t come back.”

Upon noticing he had not yet returned, Mrs Piedra called and texted her husband multiple times but received no answer.

According to Ms Didi Lopez — Mr Piedra’s cousin — family members then started calling hospitals in the area.

They contacted the police only after hearing about the shooting of a then-unidentified Uber driver.

Speaking to the NYT, Ms Lopez recalled Mr Piedra as someone who always wanted to make others laugh.

Even when he was annoying other poeple, the whole point was him making you laugh.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr Piedra and his family. May he rest in peace.

