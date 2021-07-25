9 Vietnamese Women Arrested During Anti-Vice Raids Along Middle Road

Ever since the emergence of the KTV cluster, all eyes are on vice activities that could take place in premises hidden in plain sight.

On Friday (23 Jul), an anti-vice crackdown in Bugis led to the arrest of 9 Vietnamese women.

Police had carried out 2 coordinated raids at multiple units in 2 condominiums around the Middle Road area.

Police arrest 9 women at 2 condos along Middle Road

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 9 women arrested were aged between 21 and 31.

Preliminary investigations found that the women are suspected of offering sexual services through a vice website and committed an offence under the Women’s Charter.

As a result, authorities have cancelled the short-term visit passes of 6 women. The women are currently awaiting deportation.

Police are still carrying out investigations against the remaining 3.

Offences carry up to 7 years’ jail & a fine of up to $100,000

The Straits Times reports that under the Women’s Charter, anyone who “knowingly solicits, receives, or agrees to receive any gratification through prostitution” faces up to 7 years’ jail and a fine of up to $100,000.

Meanwhile, police said property owners should ensure that no one conducts any illegal activities at their premises.

Before signing a lease, landlords and tenants who are subletting must conduct checks on the identities of prospective tenants and their purpose of the tenancy.

Anyone who knowingly rents their premises to others for vice-related activities faces a fine of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to 5 years, or both.

Short-term visit passes are only for tourism, social visits & medical treatment

Short-term visit passes are usually issued to foreign nationals who wish to enter Singapore for:

Tourism

Social visits

Medical treatment

Pass holders aren’t allowed to take up any paid employment in Singapore, and they can only stay for up to 30 days.

Regrettably, some pass holders have chosen to participate in illegal activities during their stay. Hopefully, this serves as a lesson to others that they can’t run away from the long arm of the law.

Otherwise, they’ll risk facing a jail term and a hefty fine. And for pass holders, it could mean never getting to set foot on Singapore soil again.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.