Nam Seng Wonton Noodles Ah Ma Dies At 95, Customers Post Tributes

Nam Seng Wonton Noodles Ah Ma Dies Aged 95, Tributes Flow In

Workers in the Central Business District (CBD) area would be familiar with Madam Leong Yuet Meng, who runs Nam Seng Wonton Noodles.

More affectionately known as Ah Po, she frequently made headlines over the popularity of her humble eatery, which shifted from Far East Square to Toa Payoh in 2022.

Unfortunately, the elderly stallholder recently passed away aged 95, after decades of serving wonton noodles to her customers.

Many customers have since penned tributes paying homage to the beloved figure.

Nam Seng Wonton Noodles Ah Ma passes away shortly before CNY

Nam Seng Wonton Noodles announced Madam Leong’s tragic passing via a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Feb).

“It is with much sadness [that we] announce the passing of Ah Po,” the stall said.

She has fed us her wonton mee with warmth, love and fiery personality.

The stall did not disclose the date and cause of Ms Leong’s passing.

MS News has reached out for more information on the matter.

Tributes pour in from customers

Having established her stall back in 1958, Madam Leong ran her business with tireless dedication for more than 60 years.

She is well-loved among fans of the eatery, many of whom expressed their condolences to her family.

Sharing a picture of himself with Ah Po, one customer said he would always drop by for a conversation with her.

Another user thanked Ah Po for her wonton noodles, which he frequently enjoyed with his colleagues.

Having fed customers wonton noodles for over six decades, it’s safe to say that Madam Leong leaves behind an admirable legacy in the local hawker scene.

Featured image adapted from Nam Seng Wonton Noodles on Facebook and Facebook.