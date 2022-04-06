Nam Seng Wanton Noodle Stall Run By 92-Year-Old Ah Por Sees Long Queue
For the past two years, office workers in the central business district (CBD) have missed eating their favourite dishes from Nam Seng Noodle House as the stall closed down in 2020.
Nam Seng fans would be happy to know that Madam Leong Yuet Meng aka Ah Por has made a comeback. And this time, she has reopened her stall in a new home at Toa Payoh North.
The return of Nam Seng Wanton Noodle proved to be a strong one, as customers willingly waited for an hour to get their noodles.
One Facebook user shared a photo of the long queue stretching all the way to the coffee shop’s entrance. Other customers also reported that the stall had run out of wantons as soon as it opened in the morning during the first few days.
Nam Seng Wanton Noodle reopened on 4 Apr
On 4 Apr, folks were delighted to hear that Nam Seng Wanton Noodle has reopened at Che Kitchen, a coffee shop at Toa Payoh North.
Nam Seng Wanton Noodle uploaded a Facebook post to announce the good news, along with its new address.
They also shared a picture of Madam Leong smiling widely in front of the newly opened stall with a gigantic cup of beer.
According to 8 DAYS, the new stall is franchised. Fortunately, prices remain the same at S$5, but the menu now consists only of their signature dish, Singapore-style Wanton Noodle in Dry and Soup.
Long queues formed on the first few days
As soon as Nam Seng Noodle House opened, customers rushed down to place their orders.
One netizen shared how they were lucky enough to get the last packet of wanton noodles before the dish was sold out at 11.15am.
Another claimed that when they visited the stall at 10am, there weren’t any wantons left.
The queues continued the next day. On 5 Apr, Facebook user Wei Yi Lim uploaded a picture showing the line that stretched past the entrance of Che Kitchen.
We hope he managed to get his hands on a bowl given the amount of time he spent queueing for it.
For folks who dearly missed Madam Leong’s wanton noodles, here are the details of the new outlet:
Address: 1008A Toa Payoh North, Che Kitchen, Singapore 318998
Opening Hours: 8am to 6pm daily
Nearest MRT: Caldecott
Hope Madam Leong’s business continues to prosper
Noodle lovers and fans of Nam Seng Wanton Noodle are surely rejoining at the stall’s return.
Even though the queues may seem slightly intimidating, we’re sure the waiting time will be worth it.
We hope that Madam Leong continues to enjoy success with her beloved noodle business.
Featured image adapted from Nam Seng Wonton Noodles on Facebook & Wei Yi Lim on Facebook.