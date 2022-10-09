Woodlands Checkpoint Suffers Power Outage On 9 Oct, Causing Major Congestion

Woodlands Checkpoint Power Supply Restored At 6.25am, 5 Hours After Outage

In the wee hours of the morning on Sunday (9 Oct), a power outage occurred at Woodlands Checkpoint for several hours.

Travellers encountered long queues and delays in immigration clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) urged motorists to enter or depart Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint instead.

At about 6.25am, ICA said the power was restored at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Power outage causes long queues and jams

In a Facebook post at 1.15am on 9 Oct, ICA said immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint was affected due to a power outage.

The authority said travellers planning to use the checkpoint should proceed to Tuas Checkpoint instead.

The power failure led to long queues and issues with immigration clearance at the checkpoint. Under ICA’s post, many travellers shared photos of long queues at the customs and major congestion on the road.

One motorist said cars were not allowed to cross the checkpoint at all. Some shared that they were stuck at immigration for hours.

A traveller said the whole place was “super dark” with only emergency lights on, and immigration officers reportedly had to write down passport information by hand.

Power restored at 6.25am

According to a subsequent update, the power supply was restored at about 5.30am. However, public transport was still down.

At 6.25am, ICA said immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint has been restored.

ICA also urged motorists to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

