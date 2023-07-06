Vehicles Prohibited From Turning Right On Woodlands Centre Road To Enter Checkpoint From 17 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Vehicles Can Only Access Woodlands Checkpoint Via BKE Or Woodlands Road From 17 July

Starting 17 July, vehicles will no longer be able to enter Woodlands Checkpoint via a right turn on Woodlands Centre Road. The only exceptions to this rule are buses and authorised vehicles.

Those who wish to get to the checkpoint should use either the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) or Woodlands Road instead.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced the change on Thursday (6 July) via a Facebook post.

No right turn at Woodlands Centre Road to be permanent

The ICA will impose the new rule permanently, inclusive of public holidays, starting Monday (17 July).

This means that from then, unauthorised vehicles will have to access Woodlands Checkpoint via the BKE or Woodlands Road.

Currently, this rule only applies during peak hours in order to manage the traffic entering the checkpoint. However, once the new rule kicks in, it will be in effect at all times.

Changes to facilitate traffic movement & safety

The change apparently comes after a joint review involving the ICA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to the former, this ensures safe traffic movement leading to the checkpoint.

The revised regulation will facilitate the movement of public buses into the checkpoint and its vicinity during busy periods.

It will also allow for more orderly queuing of vehicles entering the checkpoint. This will hence minimise queue cutting, boosting the safety of motorists and officers at Woodlands Crossing.

Possible fine & jail for those who flout the rules

Motorists who regularly visit Woodlands Checkpoint would do well to take note of the upcoming change as there will be penalties for those who don’t.

If you are caught flouting traffic rules for the first time, you may face a fine of up to S$1,000, jailtime of no longer than three months, or both.

Repeat offenders may receive a fine of up to S$2,000, up to six months’ imprisonment, or both.

The ICA also reminded drivers to follow traffic rules at all times. They urge motorists to maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions where necessary.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.