ICA Installs Giant Fans At Woodlands Checkpoint To Beat The Heat, Commuters Thankful

ICA Puts Up Giant Fans At Woodlands Checkpoint

Following record high temperatures in the region, many places have employed measures to help people stay cool.

One such place is Woodlands Checkpoint. There, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has installed giant fans to help travellers beat the heat.

People have taken to Facebook to share the new addition, which seems to be gaining much praise from social media users on both sides of the causeway.

ICA praised for placing fans at Woodlands Checkpoint

One Facebook post shared that the ICA has put up a giant fan inside Woodlands Train Checkpoint. The user wrote that this is due to the weather being too hot.

Accompanying the post was a picture of said fan.

Another Facebook post showed that they have also put up giant fans outside the building, for travellers who are queuing and staff members who are working outside.

This traveller hilariously drew a connection between the current Singapore Dollar to Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate. They wrote, “My friends, this is the power of $3.40. Give ICA a like!”

Netizens jokingly compare it to recent exchange rates

Facebook users who encountered these posts generally have positive things to say about the new additions.

One of them compared the exchange rate to the size of the fans, saying “Not only is the exchange rate three times, the fans are also three times.”

Another user commented on the nice gesture while quoting politician Jamus Lim, stating that it warms the cockles of their heart.

However, there were also some users joking about about the power of the fans. This user commented that the fans will blow people away. Whether they meant it figuratively or literally is unclear.

Kudos to the ICA for this considerate gesture!

