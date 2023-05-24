SGD Is Now RM3.41, Time To Convert Your Cash To Ringgit For Upcoming June School Holidays

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SGD Now Equates To 3.41 Ringgit, Convert Your Cash Soon

The Singapore Dollar (SGD) has hit another high against the Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), just in time for the upcoming June school holidays.

As if the food and shopping options in Malaysia aren’t appealing enough, Singaporeans travellers can now take advantage of the stronger exchange rate during their trips across the Causeway.

So, if you are among those planning to visit Malaysia soon, it’s time for you to go convert your cash.

SGD hits high of RM3.41 on 24 May

According to online currency converter Xe.com, the exchange rate between the SGD and MYR has hit 3.41 as of 4.50pm on Wednesday (24 May).

This means that S$1 can get you about RM3.41, an increase of about 3% from the exchange rate of S$1 : RM3.31, recorded in February.

The recent appreciation of the SGD against the MYR came in time for the upcoming June school holidays, which start this Saturday (27 May).

More reason to head across the Causeway

During the one-month break, there are bound to be many Singaporeans who’d be heading over to Malaysia. After all, there is something for everyone to do across the Causeway.

Perhaps you’d like to try Malaysian rail operator KTM’s new luxury train, which boasts private rooms and even a restaurant onboard.

But if you are just looking to get some shopping done in Johor Bahru (JB), you can visit one of the many malls located right across the Woodlands Causeway, among the classics is the famous Paradigm Mall.

This old favourite houses JB’s first and only ice skating rink, 15-metre rock climbing walls. It is also known for its wide selection of food and beverage offerings.

Or, if you prefer something by the beach, you can drop by Beletime Danga Bay.

As it boasts a 400m-long man-made beach, you can let your hair down and relax while working on some retail therapy.

Since the SGD has hit a new high against the MYR, moneychangers are sure to see queues forming. To avoid the crowd, be sure to change your cash soon.

