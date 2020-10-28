Woodlands Resident Displays Gym Equipment At HDB Lift Lobby

No matter how much of a fitspo you are, it’s best to keep your equipment indoors — and for good reason.

Displaying them outdoors will only attract unwanted attention and inevitably, a complaint or two from neighbours who appreciate uncluttered spaces.

For some reason, a Woodlands resident at Block 621 seems to think it was a good idea to set up a makeshift gym at the lift lobby.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Unhappy neighbours have filed complaints with Sembawang Town Council, and they have since ordered him to keep the space equipment-free.

Lift lobby turned into makeshift gym at Woodlands HDB

The incident first went viral on citizen journalism site STOMP, as pictures of gym equipment filling up space at the lift lobby were taken on Monday (26 Oct).

Instead of a bare space, people coming up to this particular floor will be greeted by a diverse array of barbells, weight plates, and benches.

A concerned neighbour shared with STOMP that having such heavy items around may be hazardous, especially when children walk past.

Resident told to remove equipment

Speaking to MS News, a spokesperson from Sembawang Town Council said they have issued notices to the owner of the equipment.

A town council officer was also sent down to engage the resident to have them removed.

The spokesperson said the resident was cooperative. The equipment has already been cleared this morning with help from the town council.

We will continue to monitor the area to ensure there will be no recurrence.

Be considerate of others

As condominium and HDB residents, we live along the same corridor as our neighbours, some of whom may be senior citizens and children.

So regardless of one’s passions, we should be mindful and considerate of others when it comes to displaying items outside of our houses.

Let’s not contribute further to corridor clutter, so that in the event of emergencies, there’s ample space for people to evacuate safely.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.