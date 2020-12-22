Ah Lock Kitchen Now Sells Halal Lok Lok In Woodlands

Frequent travellers to Malaysia would be familiar with street carts selling skewered treats, or lok lok. While there are alternative options here to tide us through the border closure, not many are halal, until a stall in Woodlands made an announcement recently.

Ah Lock Kitchen confirmed on Facebook yesterday (21 Dec) that it’s now halal-certified.

Open till late almost daily, you could drop by to cure one of those late-night hunger pangs.

Halal lok lok in Woodlands at $1 per stick

We’re not sure why, but there’s something about eating food from a stick that gives another level of satisfaction.

Ah Lock Kitchen at Woodlands Glen offers just that, with a wide variety of skewered treats reminiscent of street food stalls in Malaysia.

At only $1 a stick, you can pick as many as you want from an array of options including seaweed chicken, enoki mushrooms and chicken nuggets.

A stall attendant will fry them to a crisp, so they’ll be piping hot and juicy when you eat. Dip the deep-fried goodies in the sweet peanut or spicy chilli sauce for a burst of flavour.

Share the food with your fam or makan kakis, for a steamboat-like experience at a much lower cost.

Stall also serves burgers & Hakka bowls

Those in search of heavier meals can find them at Ah Lock Kitchen too, as burgers and healthy Hakka rice bowls are also on the menu.

Their crispy chicken burger is made using grandma’s secret recipe, and we all know how good food passed down generations are.

For an even heartier meal, get one of their famous Hakka bowls, which come with delicious toppings like teriyaki chicken.

Smoky Grilled Teriyaki Chicken – $5

Finish the meal with a sweet pancake or min jiang kueh, available with peanut, red bean and coconut fillings.

With your main course and dessert settled, there’s no way you’ll leave still feeling hungry.

Open till late in Woodlands

We know you’re salivating already just looking at the pics, so we won’t hold off the precious info you need much longer.

Address: Grains & Hops Stall 6, 573 Woodlands Drive 16, Singapore 730573

Opening hours:

Mon – Wed 8.30am – 11.30pm

Thu – Sun 8.30am – 1.30am

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

With this development, residents staying in the North now have more halal makan places to check out. Since the year-end holidays are here, even those living far away might want to consider dropping by, to treat your fam to a taste of Malaysia.

