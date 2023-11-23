Woodlands MRT Station To Have Security Screening On 30 Nov, Extra Travel Time Expected

Woodlands MRT Station To Hold Security Screening Exercise On 30 Nov

Folks travelling via Woodlands MRT station take note — there will be a security screening there on 30 Nov.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT jointly announced that ‘Exercise Station Guard’ will be taking place from 10am to 4pm that day.

Since passengers may undergo security checks and have their belongings X-rayed, the LTA advised them to avoid bringing bulky items.

They also asked commuters to factor in additional time for their journey due to the screening.

Security exercise at Woodlands MRT station

Earlier today (23 Nov), the LTA and SMRT released a joint announcement about their planned exercise.

The emergency preparedness exercise, ‘Exercise Station Guard’, will take place next Thursday (30 Nov). From 10am to 4pm, LTA and SMRT staff will direct commuters at Woodlands MRT station to fare gates.

The exercise will affect commuters for both the North-South Line (NSL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Specifically, passengers entering near the NSL platform would be pointed towards Exit 3’s fare gates, and the TEL commuters to Exit 4’s fare gates.

During the exercise, passengers will undergo various security screenings like metal detector checks.

Their belongings may also be scanned by X-ray machines. Thus, LTA advised affected members of the public not to bring bulky items, as they could take more time to clear security checks.

They further told commuters to factor in additional travel time for their trips, given potential delays.

Exercise intended to raise public awareness

‘Exercise Station Guard’ is part of the SGSecure movement, intended to “build resilience in the community against security threats”.

LTA also planned for the exercise to raise public awareness against such threats and proper responses.

The exercise also wasn’t new, as LTA had been conducting it on a regular basis since 2018, including at Serangoon MRT station on 7 Dec 2021.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Streetdirectory and @LTAsg on X (formerly Twitter).