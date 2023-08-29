Woodlands Preschool Teacher Arrested For Ill-Treatment Of Children, Faces Up To 8 Years’ Jail

Woodlands Preschool Teacher Arrested For Poor Treatment Of Children

Yesterday (28 Aug), footage emerged of a teacher at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart roughly handling children.

Police have now confirmed that they placed her under arrest, after confirming her identity through follow-up investigations.

She will be charged in court on Wednesday (30 Aug).

Police arrest Woodlands preschool teacher in viral videos

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police have confirmed that they received a report about the incident on 28 Aug, at 1.04pm.

This was after multiple videos of a teacher roughly handling the children in the preschool went viral.

Following the police report, the authorities established the teacher’s identity through follow-up investigations and arrested the 33-year-old woman in connection with the case.

She is now set to be charged in court on 30 Aug for the offence of ill-treating a child or young person.

If guilty, she faces imprisonment of up to eight years, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

Footage of incident went viral on Facebook

On 28 Aug, a Facebook user posted the now-deleted videos, alleging that they took place at a preschool in Woodlands.

In the first clip, the accused hits a child multiple times with a book, following it up with a rough yank.

Another video shows her attempting to force a crying child to drink water, roughly grabbing his head when he resists.

Additionally, a third piece of footage depicts the woman trying to force her students to drink water again.

When one refuses, she grabs her by the mouth and reportedly makes her lie down, pouring water into her mouth.

After the videos went viral on Facebook, Sembawang MP Poh Li San said the preschool had dismissed the teacher involved.

She added that investigations by the police and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) were ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Claudia Tan on Facebook.