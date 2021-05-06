Kind Construction Worker Holds Umbrella To Shelter People Stuck At Bus Stop During Heavy Rain

The weather in Singapore may be hot most of the time, but we can expect afternoon showers on some days.

Those travelling outdoors may be forced to seek shelter at places like bus stops to wait out the rain.

On 5 May, an Instagram post detailed an encounter of a kind construction worker who offered his umbrella for commuters stuck at a bus stop during a downpour.

The lady he reached out to was so touched that she took photos of the kind man and posted them online.

Worker uses umbrella to shelter commuters at bus stop

Yesterday (5 May), local Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared a post contributed by one of their followers.

It was an account of a construction worker who selflessly offered to shelter commuters who were stuck at a bus stop during a downpour.

Although the post didn’t specify the location, some readers have pointed out that the bus stop is located in Ang Mo Kio.

Image courtesy of SgfollowsAll

Source

The construction worker approached the lady and said, “Use the umbrella to get home. I have a raincoat.”

Image courtesy of SgfollowsAll

Source

The worker then held the umbrella up, making sure she was covered completely and sheltered her out of the bus stop.

After escorting her, he turned back and helped others who were stuck too.

Some heroes wear raincoats, not capes

In a difficult time where workers from all walks of life are being maligned for different reasons, it’s heartwarming to see some positive news on social media.

It might just be true that not all heroes wear capes. Some of them might be wearing raincoats near a bus stop in Ang Mo Kio.

We’re glad to see such selfless acts committed. Faith in humanity, restored.

Featured image courtesy of SgfollowsAll.