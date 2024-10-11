Construction worker falls 2m at Woodlands RTS Link station worksite, taken to hospital

Worker was dismantling falsework at Woodlands RTS Link worksite when accident occurred

A construction worker has been injured after falling from a height of 2m at the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transport System (RTS) Link station worksite in Woodlands North.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9pm on Thursday (10 Oct).

The location was 49A Woodlands Avenue 9 — the address for contractor Penta-Ocean Construction’s RTS Link site office.

Worker conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

SCDF conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, it said.

The worker is under observation, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST).

The man was dismantling falsework at about 8.20pm when he met with the accident, LTA said.

Falsework is a temporary structure that supports a permanent one until it can support itself.

MOM calls safety timeout at RTS Link worksite

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating the incident and has called a safety timeout at the worksite to review and improve safety processes.

Penta-Ocean, a Japanese company, told ST that it was working with LTA on the incident.

Updates should be directed to LTA, it added.

Penta-Ocean was awarded a civil contract worth S$932.8 million to construct the RTS Link in 2020.

The RTS Link, a rail shuttle between Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, is expected to commence passenger service by the end of 2026.

When completed, it is expected to support a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

However, the latest worksite accident comes more than three months after one worker was killed and another injured by falling steel bars being installed for the station’s foundation system.

That fatal incident in June also prompted a safety timeout to be called.

Also read: Construction worker dies at worksite near Boon Keng after being hit by concrete component

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.