29-Year-Old Worker Passes Away After Reportedly Falling From Height At Sembawang Worksite

29-Year-Old Worker Falls From Height At Sembawang Worksite On 9 Oct

A 29-year-old worker passed away after reportedly falling from height at a BTO worksite in Sembawang.

There were also reports that the worker was struck by a cement bucket before falling from the 8th floor.

The man was conveyed in an unconscious state to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Worker reportedly fell 8 storeys at Sembawang BTO worksite

On Monday (9 Oct), a picture of a worker lying on the ground of a construction worksite was shared in the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook group.

In the image, the worker was sprawled on the ground, with his hands spread-eagle.

The OP claimed that the accident happened at an HDB construction project in Sembawang, where the worker was reportedly hit by a concrete bucket before falling eight storeys.

The incident was said to have happened near Block 371B Sembawang Road, part of the Sun Sails BTO estate that’s currently under construction.

Conveyed to hospital in unconscious state

In response to 8world News’ queries, the police and SCDF confirmed that the worker was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an unconscious state.

He sadly succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

Last December, a construction worker had fallen from height at a construction site in Sembawang.

Also read: 34-Year-Old Worker Passes Away After Being Struck By Steel Bar At Pasir Ris Worksite

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.