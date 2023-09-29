34-Year-Old Worker Passes Away After Being Struck By Steel Bar At Pasir Ris Worksite

Migrant Worker Dies After Accident At Pasir Ris Worksite On 24 Sep

A migrant worker was carrying out cable pulling works at a worksite in Pasir Ris when a steel bar struck him.

The 34-year-old was conveyed to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

This is at least the 19th fatal workplace accident in Singapore this year.

Steel bar struck worker at Pasir Ris worksite

In response to MS News’ queries, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson confirmed that the incident took place at about 2.15pm on Sunday (24 Sep).

A 34-year-old construction worker was reportedly performing cable-pulling works when a steel stand supporting a cable drum gave way.

A steel bar then struck the worker, who was promptly conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) to receive treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also confirmed with MS News that they received a call for assistance along Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1 at about 2.30pm on 24 Sep. Their personnel helped to convey the worker in question to CGH.

Sadly, the worker later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Following the incident, MOM instructed the occupier of the worksite to suspend all cable laying works.

The ministry is currently investigating the incident.

14 fatal workplace injuries in first half of 2023

According to MOM’s most recent Workplace Safety & Health Report, there were 14 fatal workplace injuries in the first half of 2023.

The Straits Times (ST), however, reported that there have been at least 19 “work-related deaths” in Singapore so far this year.

Just this month, two construction workers passed away due to fatal incidents at two separate LTA worksites.

