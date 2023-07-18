Workers’ Party Holds 2-Hour Emergency Meeting After ‘Inappropriate Exchange’ Video Emerges

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Workers’ Party Hosts 2-Hour Emergency Meeting After Viral Video Emerges

On Monday (17 July), the Workers’ Party (WP) announced they were investigating a video that apparently shows members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah having an “inappropriate exchange”.

Footage of the clip shows them at a restaurant, sharing a table and seemingly holding hands.

Shin Min Daily News reports that the party held a two-hour emergency meeting late that night.

13 members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) were in attendance, including former WP chief Low Thia Khiang.

According to Shin Min Daily News, WP held an emergency two-hour meeting on 17 July evening.

13 members of the CEC had attended it, including Mr Low, who had arrived at 9.32pm and laughed off questions by reporters.

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim came in three minutes after, only revealing that he was there for a meeting when questioned.

WP secretary-general Pritam Singh entered the building at 9.36pm, and the meeting immediately commenced.

Pritam Singh confirms he knew about affair

After the meeting had ended, Mr Singh left the building at 11.28pm, followed by all members of the CEC except for Ms Seah and Mr Perera.

He spoke to reporters, telling them that the committee was still deliberating over the matter.

Once they had come to a conclusion, they would be able to make a decision at an appropriate time.

Mr Singh also shared that he had known about the affair between Mr Perera and Ms Seah. However, he would only release more details at a later date.

Before the meeting, Mr Singh met with residents at Block 615 Bedok Reservoir Road at 6.45pm.

However, he turned down questions related to the video of Ms Seah and Mr Perera.

Investigation into video announced on 17 July

After the video clip began circulating on 17 July, WP released a media statement clarifying that an investigation was ongoing.

Calling their actions in the footage an “inappropriate exchange”, WP added that they expected all members to fully “own and account for their behaviour”.

Ms Seah is currently married with two children, while Mr Perera is a father of two.

They have not yet responded to the incident or the investigation on their social media accounts.

