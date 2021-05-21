Nissin Japan Has XL Instant Ramen Bag For Cup Noodle Fans

With the recently tightened Covid-19 restrictions and WFH arrangements that we’re on, some of us have begun heading to the supermarket to stock up on instant noodles.

Turns out, Nissin Japan has an XL instant noodle bag that can fit our cup noodle haul conveniently, with some extra room to fit essential groceries.

XL instant noodle bag can fit all your essentials

Those who go grocery shopping regularly would collectively agree that it’s always better to bring a bigger bag as compared to one that’s too small. After all, you never know when you’ll spot an irresistable deal and end up bringing home a dozen bottles of shampoo.

Well, Nissin seems well aware of this and has come up with an obnoxiously huge bag that will fit all our barang barang when we go grocery shopping.

When unfolded, the bag is around half the size of the average female adult.

The bag comes with a small cup-shaped bag that’s dedicated to storing instant noodles.

At first glance, the bag looks like an empty bowl of cup noodles so you can also use it to prank die-hard instant noodle fans.

Hope it becomes available to the public soon

Instant noodle enthusiasts are probably eager to get their hands on this bag. Unfortunately, it appears it’s not being sold to the public at the time of writing.

Hopefully, the product gets enough love and Nissin would consider making this available for purchase in the near future.

In the meantime, you can head to Nissin Japan’s Twitter and Instagram page to see the food-themed innovations that the company has to offer.

