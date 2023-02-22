Actress Ya Hui Leaves Mediacorp After 15 Years, Hopes To Continue Honing Her Craft

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Actress Ya Hui Leaves Mediacorp 15 Years After Debut

Singaporean actress Ya Hui, 35, is known for portraying a variety of beloved roles in Mediacorp dramas. However, 15 years after debuting, she announced that she will be parting ways with the national broadcaster.

Ya Hui broke the news via an Instagram post on Tuesday (21 Feb).

In the post, she expressed gratitude to those who have helped her along in her career. She also mentioned that this decision was not an easy one, but it’s time for her to face new challenges.

Ya Hui wants to continue perfecting her craft

Announcing her departure from Mediacorp, Ya Hui expressed her desire to continue honing her craft moving forward. She hopes that people will be able to connect with the characters she will be taking on in the future.

The decision to leave Mediacorp, which she said did not come easily, was apparently her way of “stepping out of her comfort zone”.

Quoting Eleanor Roosevelt who said, “Do one thing that scares you every day”, Ya Hui wrote that she’s stepping out to “explore new possibilities” and “grow and challenge” herself.

Seeing the future as “a new adventure”, she invites fans to follow her on her journey of “self-exploration”.

Grateful to those who have boosted her career

The post also saw the actress thanking those who have helped her throughout her career with Mediacorp. Specifically, she expressed her gratitude towards The Celebrity Agency, Mediacorp’s artiste management arm, for for the opportunities they presented her with over the years.

The Celebrity Agency also announced Ya Hui’s departure on Instagram, sharing that her last day is on 28 Feb 2023.

The actress additionally showed love to her fan club and those who believed in her for their constant support. ” I can never thank you all enough,” she gushed. “Without your utmost support, I would have given up long ago.”

15-year career with Mediacorp

Ya Hui joined Mediacorp in 2007, following her participation in the Star Search talent scouting contest that year.

An effectively bilingual actress, she has starred in various English and Mandarin dramas such as ‘Love Blossoms (心花朵朵开)’, ‘Breakout (破天网)’, ‘118’, ‘Point of Entry 3’, and ‘Mata Mata’.

She was also part of a dialect series called ‘How Are You? (好世谋)’, in which she flaunted her fluency in Teochew and basic Cantonese.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ya Hui has won the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste trophy at the annual Star Awards ceremony six times, with her most recent win in 2022.

The end is a new beginning

Leaving a job is always tough, especially so when one has been with a company for as long as Ya Hui has.

However, this just means that she is able to progress her acting and artistic career however she chooses from this point on.

We wish Ya Hui our very best in her upcoming undertakings.