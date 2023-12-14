Ya Kun Jurong Point Suspended Due To Infestation, Will Reopen On 27 Dec

Ya Kun Jurong Point Suspended From 13 To 26 Dec Due To Infestation Offences

Ya Kun Kaya Toast has found its way into the spotlight rather frequently of late, mostly due to its prices.

On Wednesday (13 Dec), the popular breakfast chain made the news once again, this time due to hygiene issues at one of its outlets.

More specifically, Ya Kun’s outlet at Jurong Point has been suspended since 13 Dec due to infestation issues.

The outlet will reopen on 27 Dec after two weeks.

Ya Kun Family Café at Jurong Point suspended & fined S$800

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a press release on Wednesday (13 Dec) to announce the suspension.

According to the statement, Ya Kun Family Café the Food Shop at Jurong Point had accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

The demerit points were due to two offences of failing to keep its premises free of infestation.

SFA did not state when the offences occurred.

The suspension commenced on 13 Dec and the outlet is slated to reopen on 27 Dec.

In addition to the two-week suspension, the licensee has been handed a S$800 fine.

All food handlers at the Ya Kun outlet will also need to reattend and pass a food safety course before they’re allowed to resume work.

Prawn noodle stall at Jurong Point also suspended for infestation

Coincidentally, Ya Kun isn’t the only food establishment at Jurong Point to be handed a suspension.

On the same day, SFA also announced that King of Prawn Noodles — located on the third floor of Jurong Point — will be suspended from 13 Dec to 26 Dec.

Like Ya Kun’s outlet at Jurong Point, the prawn noodle stall accumulated 12 demerit points over a 12-month period due to infestations.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.