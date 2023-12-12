Ya Kun Opens New Outlet In Manila, Kaya Butter Toast Set Costs Just S$4

Ya Kun Kaya Toast Opens Outlet In Manila In The Philippines

Lots have been said about Ya Kun Kaya Toast lately, in particular over the pricing of their breakfast sets.

Amidst the criticism, the homeborn eatery has opened a new outlet in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

The outlet in Manila bears a great resemblance to the ones in Singapore in terms of both the design and menu.

There are, however, stark differences between the prices in both countries. For instance, the popular Set A — comprising kaya with butter toast, eggs, and a drink — costs just ₱168 (S$4) in Manila.

Ya Kun outlet in Manila serves nasi lemak, mee siam & curry chicken

On Sunday (10 Dec), Ya Kun Kaya Toast announced the official opening of its new store in the Filipino capital of Manila.

Despite being quite a distance away from its country of origin, the new outlet received a Singapore-style welcome ceremony in the form of a lion dance.

Based on pictures online, the food at the outlet look relatively authentic and similar to what we can find here on our shores.

As with every Ya Kun outlet, the new eatery serves the classic Singaporean breakfast set — a hot cup of kopi or teh with soft boiled eggs and slices of toast.

They also serve other typically Singaporean breakfast dishes such as nasi lemak, mee siam, and chicken curry.

Besides the food offerings, the furnishings pretty much reflect Ya Kun outlets in Singapore too.

The outlet in Manila features marbled tables, wooden stools, as well as red-and-white countertops.

There’s also a ‘guide’ to help customers “order coffee like a pro”.

Kaya butter toast set costs S$4 at Manila outlet

Despite all the similarities, there’s an aspect to the Filipino outlet that’s of stark contrast to outlets in Singapore — the price.

The costs of the value set meals in Manila range from ₱168 (S$4) to ₱178 (S$4.30).

The popular Set A — which comprises kaya with butter toasts, soft boiled eggs, and a hot cup of kopi or teh — costs just ₱168 (S$4).

Here’s a breakdown of the value set meal prices:

Set A: Kaya Toast with Butter Set — ₱168 (S$4). A la carte — ₱95 (S$2.30)

Set B: Kaya Toast with Peanut Set/Butter Peanut Toast — ₱168 (S$4). A la carte — ₱95 (S$2.30)

Set C: Butter Sugar Toast Set — ₱168 (S$4). A la carte — ₱95 (S$2.30)

Set D: French Toast with Kaya Set — ₱168 (S$4). A la carte — ₱95 (S$2.30)

Set E: Smoked Cheese French Toast with Kaya Set — ₱178 (S$4.30). A la carte — ₱120 (S$2.90)

Set F: Steamed Bread Set — ₱168 (S$4). A la carte — ₱110 (S$2.66)

In contrast, similar sets cost between S$6.30 and S$6.70 in Singapore — which is a difference of nearly 58%.

Prices aside, it’s heartening to see a local brand like Ya Kun expanding to other countries and letting others overseas have a taste of what breakfast is like in Singapore.

If you happen to be in Manila and would like to check out the outlet, here are the deets:

Ya Kun Kaya Toast @ One Ayala

Address: 1, Ayala Tower One, 2nd floor, InterContinental Manila, 1226 Ayala Ave, Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

We hope our Filipino friends will enjoy Ya Kun’s offerings as much as us Singaporeans do.

Featured image adapted from Ya Kun Kaya Toast Philippines on Facebook and Mommy Chriszy on Facebook.