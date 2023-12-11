Prices Of Ya Kun Kaya Toast Set Meals Apparently Higher

Current inflation rates have caused prices of many commodities to rise, especially for meals at local eateries.

The change has seemingly taken effect at Ya Kun Kaya Toast as well, which purportedly increased prices for its set meals by S$0.70.

With some of the meals now 12.5% costlier, customers have taken to social media platforms to express their surprise.

Ya Kun Kaya Toast increases prices of set meals

On Wednesday (6 Dec), a netizen posted an image of the current set meal menu at Ya Kun Kaya Toast on Reddit, stating that prices have increased by 12.5%.

The menu showed the prices for Set Meals A, B, C and D costing S$6.30 each. As for Set Meals E and F, they cost S$6.70 and S$6.40 respectively.

Back in January 2023, Set Meals A, B, C and D were priced at S$5.60 each, with E and F at S$6 and S$5.70 respectively, according to Yelp.

This means that prices across the board for all the meals have increased by S$0.70 in the past year. When exactly the prices changed is unclear.

The meals weren’t the only items at Ya Kun Kaya Toast to undergo a price hike. A Facebook user claimed that the prices of beverages have increased as well.

Most of them now cost at least S$4.20 for a large-sized drink, with the OP alleging that the increase was nearly 10%.

MS News has reached out to Ya Kun Kaya Toast for an official statement on the matter. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Netizens express surprise over price increase

Netizens have since taken to Reddit to express their surprise over the increase in prices for the meals.

One Redditor noted that the figures are a huge difference from pre-pandemic prices.

A few users recommended patronising hawker centres instead, which offer relatively cheaper prices for the same dishes.

However, some argue that inflation and rising prices aren’t unique to Singapore.

Indeed, the issue of rising prices has often been a subject of debate in recent times.

Last month, a video of a woman dramatically complaining about expensive cai png prices to 8world News went viral.

