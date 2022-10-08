Melvados Now Has Yakult Ice Cream, Enjoy The Nostalgic Drink In Dessert Form

Melvados Has New Ice Cream Flavour Made From Original Yakult

Yakult and ice cream might be two of our favourite sweet treats, but they belong in different sections of our fridge and more often than not, are consumed in different settings.

Folks from Melvados, a local gourmet brand, probably thought “why not?” and recently launched Yakult Ice Cream made with the OG flavour of our favourite probiotic drink.

Besides being a great dessert on a hot humid day, the new flavour is sure to bring back some nostalgic memories of our younger selves sipping on the thin white straws that come with the Yakult drink.

Yakult ice cream from Melvados available at physical & online stores

According to Melvados’ online store, the ice cream flavour is made with “original Yakult” and promises to be “creamy and nostalgic”.

Even though the local gourmet brand has nearly 15 flavours in its ice cream lineup, they shared that the Yakult flavour is “one of their (our) favourite creations so far”.

Launched on Monday (3 Oct), the flavour is now available at all Melvados outlets in 470ml pints for S$10.90.

Melvados has seven outlets in Singapore:

Anchor Point

Eastpoint

Harbourfront

Hillion Mall

Jurong Point

PLQ Mall

United Square

Alternatively, you may purchase the ice cream along with a wide range of other treats via Melvados’ online store.

With a variety of ice cream, cakes, and ready-to-eat meals, you can have all the food you’d need delivered right to your doorstep.

Halal-certified so everyone can enjoy the taste of nostalgia

Melvados’ ice cream products are halal-certified, so everyone can have a taste of the nostalgic flavour.

If Yakult is not something that’s up your alley, Melvados also has other intriguing flavours like Kopi Peng and Yuzu Sorbet that might be more suited to your tastebuds.

Featured image by MS News.