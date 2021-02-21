Make Your Own Matcha Milk Tea Yakult Drink At Home

Many of us will recall growing up drinking probiotics like Yakult after a meal, as they are known to be good for health.

Nowadays, Yakult can be found mixed into a myriad of other drinks — from bubble tea, to soju, and even cocktails.

A food content creator, worldeatsjen, made a Yakult concoction that’ll appeal to matcha & Yakult fans alike.

She even shared instructions for how to make the drink at home, and it’s really quite simple.

Read on to find out how to make your own Yakult matcha milk tea at home.

DIY green tea Yakult drinks

Posting on the Subtle Asian Cooking Facebook group, Jen shared the recipes as well as pictures of the concoctions.

She also conveniently found some bottles that coincidentally look like large Yakult jars.

These are DIY recipes and don’t contain a smorgasbord of ingredients — for the green tea version, all you’ll need are 3 ingredients:

2 bottles of Yakult

2 tablespoons of simple sugar syrup

Cold-brewed green tea or hot green tea, fully chilled

This makes 8 ounces, or about 236ml — enough for a perk-me-up in the afternoon.

Make matcha milk tea Yakult at home

As for the matcha milk tea version, it’ll take a few more ingredients. But the effort sure seems worth it.

You’ll need the following to make 473ml of the drink.

2 bottles of Yakult

2 tables of simple sugar syrup

1 teaspoon matcha to about 88ml of hot water

~295ml milk of your choice

Prepare the matcha like you would normally, by whisking until the matcha is fully dissolved.

Then pour the bottles of cultured milk into a glass and add sugar syrup, mixing together.

You can add a bit of ice here, but she notes that you should add just a bit so that you don’t dilute the drink.

Then, pour the milk, and leave enough enough to add the whisked matcha.

Voila — matcha milk tea with the sweetness of cultured milk mixed in.

Maybe you can add pearls for the full bubble tea experience.

Popularity endures

If you’re more of a visual learner, Jen has a video of the process here. The moment when the matcha infuses with the milk and Yakult is a treat to watch.

There’s just something about the cultured milk that makes it such a good combo with other flavours.

While Jen used the regular Yakult flavour, we have other flavours available in Singapore too — it could be worth a shot to DIY your own flavours that you might like more.

That’s the beauty of DIY recipes, after all.

For other creations, you can check out Jen’s Instagram page here.

If you try this recipe, let us or the creator know in the comments!

