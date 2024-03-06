Customer pays S$8.20 for cai png with 2 meat & 1 veg from Yew Tee stall

Customer pays S$8.20 for cai png at Yew Tee MRT Station

A customer had a rude shock when he was charged S$8.20 for a plate of cai png or economy rice with two meat dishes and one vegetable dish.

Going by a picture he shared online, the cai png order comprised what looks to be pork ribs, lady fingers, and a tofu puff.

When interviewed, the hawker at Yew Tee MRT Station maintained that the dishes were clearly priced.

He also pointed out that the portion of pork ribs given to the customer was extremely generous and hence cost S$4.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a Facebook user recently posted a picture of the cai png he bought from a coffeeshop at Yew Tee MRT Station.

The unnamed OP, who didn’t seem pleased about his purchase, claimed that the dish set him back S$8.20.

“It was ridiculously expensive”, he wrote. He also took the opportunity to ask other netizens if they found the price acceptable.

Going by the picture, the plate of cai png appeared to comprise white rice and three dishes:

Pork ribs

Tofu puff

Lady’s fingers

Stallholder maintains dishes are clearly priced

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Mr Zhou (name transliterated from Mandarin) said he has to pay higher rent as the stall is situated within Yew Tee MRT Station, where prices are generally higher.

As for the order in question, he claimed that the customer had chosen a piece of pork rib that was deemed big.

Hence, that one dish came to S$4 — nearly half of the cai png’s total cost.

Mr Zhou also gave a price breakdown of the other dishes:

White rice: S$0.70

Lady’s finger: S$2

Tofu puff: S$1.50

The stallholder stressed that he would inform customers whenever they order a dish that costs S$3 or higher.

This is so that customers understand that the dish they ordered is priced on the higher end.

“Our dishes are clearly priced,” said Mr Zhou. He added that customers also have the choice of ordering cheaper dishes that cost as low as S$1 if the ‘premium’ ones are too expensive.

